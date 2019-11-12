Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a Sunday night shootout that North Charleston police have investigated as a justifiable homicide.
Tariq Matthews, 21, and Nathaniel Delesline, 20, had both died of gunshot wounds by the time officers made it to the parking lot of the Hyatt Place at 2455 Prospect Drive, according to an incident report.
The hotel's security cameras show the two men parked next to each other and had a brief conversation before one of them fired several shots into the other's Chrysler, hitting him and a passenger. When the shooter got out of his car and walked up to the Chrysler, one of the occupants fired several shots at him, according to the report.
The Chrysler's passenger was shot in both legs and treated at a hospital, according to the report.
Police determined there are no living suspects, spokeswoman Karley Ash said. They're still working to determine how the people involved knew each other.