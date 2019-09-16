Two men were shot to death Sunday afternoon at a North Charleston mobile home park.
Antonio Heyward, 27, of North Charleston, and J'Quan Brown, 24, of Charleston, died at the scene of gunshot wounds, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the Dorchester Village Mobile Home Park, 5701 Dundrum St., and found the men inside a residence, said Karley Ash, a North Charleston Police Department spokeswoman. When they arrived at the home on Lot 175, officers found one of the men lying in the kitchen and the other on the living room floor.
There were multiple handgun shell casings on the floor, Ash said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Further information was not available on Monday.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.