Men denied bond in North Charleston shooting that killed 14-year-old girl, injured 14

A judge denied bond for two men charged in the killing of a 14-year-old girl who attended a neighborhood concert in North Charleston last month that ended in gunfire that injured 14 other people.

The judge denied bond for Tye Robinson Jr., 19, and Tyquan Cooper. Two other men — Manqual Horlbeck Jr., 21, and Malachi Wigfall, 18 — waived their right to bond hearings.

The hearing was attended by the family of the slain girl, Ronjanae Smith. Wearing a shirt that read "Justice for Ronjanae," Katrina Sinclair, the girl's mother, told the judge her daughter was just looking to have fun with other children on the night of May 22 when she went to an unsanctioned concert in a field off Jimtown Drive in the Deas Hill community.

Instead, she was gunned down in crossfire after a conflict between two groups of men, described by police as gangs, erupted into violence.

“I can’t get peace, because I can’t get my daughter back,” she said.

The four defendants are charged with manslaughter and 13 counts of felony assault and battery on allegations they participated in the shooting that erupted about 10:30 p.m. May 22 after a daytime children's event devolved into what authorities called a raucous party that included a concert stage, security personnel and a bar.

Ronjanae and 14 other people were wounded. The teen was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound the following day at Medical University Hospital, the county coroner said.

At a news conference June 3, Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge explained that the men face manslaughter, and not murder, charges because the department wants to secure convictions. Manslaughter is the killing of another person, but without the “malice” necessary for an offense to rise to the level of murder.

Horlbeck, Wigfall and Robinson have been convicted in prior cases. Horlbeck was convicted and sentenced following weapons and larceny arrests. Robinson was convicted of strong-arm robbery. Wigfall was convicted on a weapons count and burglary and was arrested in April on drug charges. Cooper faces attempted murder and other counts in earlier cases, but has no convictions on record.

Speaking to how close-knit the Deas Hill community is, Sinclair said at the bond court hearing the crime was particularly difficult to bear because Cooper is Ronjanae’s half-brother.

“I don’t know how Mr. Cooper feels, but that is one thing that hurts me,” Sinclair said. “It hurts me because I lost my daughter, but I also lost my daughter to a family member.”

After the hearing, Sinclair said she and her family attended on behalf of all the victims wounded during the event.

"We send our love and support," she said.

