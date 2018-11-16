Two men are facing charges in an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a man in rural Dorchester County earlier this month.
Christopher Harmon, a 17-year-old resident of Capts Ln in Ravenel, and Brandon Lance Bivens, a 25-year-old resident of Barnhill Road in Ladson, have each been charged with murder in connection with the death of Devon Jones, according to arrest affidavits.
Deputies were called to 193 Barons Road from a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the head just after 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8, according to a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office incident report.
At the residence, a deputy found Jones, 28, on the floor, the report stated. He was declared dead by county emergency medical services staff.
According to the affidavits, investigators believe that Harmon, Bivens and a third suspect went to Barons Road to rob Jones of a controlled substance, and that one of the three shot Jones during the robbery attempt.
Both suspects gave written statements to investigators admitting to the plot and saying "a co-defendant shot and killed Jones," affidavits stated.
Harmon was arrested in Ravenel Thursday night by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, authorities stated.
Bivens was already in custody at the Colleton County jail on unrelated charges.
Both men have been moved to the Dorchester County Detention Center. More arrests are expected as the investigation moves forward.
Jones' death was the third homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction in 2018, and the 46th in the tri-county.