Memorial Stadium in Summerville to become an event space; Dorchester County OKs $200,000

Summerville High School's football stadium could become a center point for town and county events in the next couple of years.

Dorchester County Council last week approved $200,000 in Hospitality Tax Revenues to go to Phase 1 improvements to the John McKissick Field and Memorial Stadium.

While organizers are still mapping out what the final cost for improvements will be, the goal is to eventually shape the field into a big event space that can be used beyond just football games.

They are in the very early stages of planning for the improvements. Kenneth Farrell, Summerville High School's principal, said there's a lot of ideas floating around about what can be done with the field.

The stadium is located on South Magnolia Street and neighbors Azalea Park.

"It's in the middle of Summerville," he said. "It's a great little location."

Dorchester District 2, the town and county are meeting later this week to discuss plans for the stadium, mainly bathrooms and parking.

The stadium was originally built in 1950s through support from the Exchange Club of Summerville. In 1987, it was named after renowned Summerville High coach John McKissick. He captured 10 state championships during his tenure as coach from 1952 to 2014. From 1978 to 1980, his team compiled a record 41-game winning streak.

McKissick died in November.

Summerville District 2 Councilman Terry Jenkins Jr. said the goal is to revitalize the stadium and try to make it more user-friendly. Right now the field gets used around six to eight times a year, he said.

Football games and graduations are the typical uses. Early this week, Summerville High held a socially distanced graduation ceremony on the field for its students.

“Not many cities, if any, have that type of potential event center," Jenkins said.

Some of the additional improvements they are considering for the stadium include cleaning, refurbishing the field, adding new gates and artificial turf, and paving an empty lot in the back of the field to make more parking spaces.

With the different festivals and markets that come through the town of Summerville, such as the annual Flowertown Festival, Jenkins and Farrell know the additional event space can be useful.

Farrell said the additional parking spaces could also help with overflow parking from the two elementary schools and school district office located near the stadium.

"The ideas just kind of keep coming,” he said.

But ultimately it's still in discussion on how they plan to do it all, Jenkins said. Farrell isn't sure when they can begin construction, but he knows it probably won't be until after the next football season.