A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October, S.C. Lottery Commission officials announced Thursday, and plans on giving money to numerous charities.

The woman was visiting Greenville in October and decided to go on a scenic drive around town.

She stopped at a KC Mart in Simpsonville that was advertising the large jackpot, according to a press release from New York attorney Jason Kurlan, who has been hired by the winner.

She found out the next morning that she had the winning ticket and was in a state of shock and disbelief, she told lottery officials. She quickly hired a team of legal experts and spent the next six months researching her options before announcing she was the winner.

Kurlan said his client — who told lottery officials she wanted her identity to be hidden from the public, something only a handful of states allow — plans to give money to several South Carolina charities and organizations, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, One SC Fund, In The Middle and the city of Simpsonville Art Center.

She will also donate money to the American Red Cross Alabama's tornado relief fund to assist with recovery after the tornadoes that happened earlier this month that left 23 people dead.

The woman decided to take a one-time payment of $877.8 million. It is the largest jackpot payout ever to a single winner.

If she hadn’t surfaced before the six-month deadline — she came forward with less than two months remaining — the entire pot would have been divided among all 44 states participating in the Mega Millions contest, based on each state’s percentage of total sales. That would have put about $11 million into South Carolina’s unclaimed prizes fund, according to state economists.