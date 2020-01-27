Charleston County officials will give an update on the Glenn McConnell Parkway two-lane widening project on Wednesday night. Construction could begin as early as July.

The meeting is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. at West Ashley High School's Media Room, 4060 W. Wildcat Blvd.

In 2016, voters agreed that a $25 million road widening was a high priority and worth using half-cent sales tax funding, which will cover the entire cost.

Renderings from 2018 show the county's intention for the project. The county declined to provide updated renderings ahead of Wednesday's meeting because staff wanted the public to see the renderings at the meeting first. Those renderings will go on the county's website Thursday.

When completed, 2 miles of Glenn McConnell Parkway — Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive — will be a combined six lanes. A lane will be added on the outside of the existing westbound lane and a lane will be added to the inside of the eastbound lane. The design maintains a grass median between the two roads. Some trees will be removed during construction, but county staff plan to preserve the majority of them.

A 10- to 12-foot multi-use path along the parkway's eastbound lane will be built. A pedestrian crossing at the CSX railway intersection south of West Ashley Circle is also included.

Charleston County project manager Sunshine Trakas said about 70 percent of the project plans are completed.

After Wednesday night's meeting, the county will submit for permits to a number of agencies: CSX, the state Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city of Charleston and the state Department of Health and Environmental Services Ocean and Coastal Resource Management division.

Trakas said the county will bid out for the construction of the new lanes, walking path and pedestrian bridge. Trakas said a traffic control plan has not been finalized but she does not expect full road closures. Most of the work will be done inside the median or the outside lanes, she said.

In 2016, the average daily parkway traffic increased to 35,300 vehicles — 17 percent higher than 2007.