Meeting set Wednesday on development of Charleston's Laurel Island, East Side smokestacks

Charleston City Council will hold a special meeting on two lightning-rod issues Wednesday afternoon: development of Laurel Island and an update on plans to raze the East Side smokestacks.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the city's YouTube channel. Alternatively, people can tune in to the meeting by calling 1-929-205-6099 and using access code 912096416.

Requests to comment can be made by leaving a voicemail at 843-579-6313 and providing a name and phone number; signing up to speak through the online portal form; or mailing comments to the Clerk of Council at 80 Broad St.

Those who want to speak on either topic must make a request to comment before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Laurel Island plan

Two weeks ago, City Council held a public hearing on the proposed 196-acre development of Laurel Island. The island, a former garbage landfill just north of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, is currently inhabited by wildlife.

The proposal would create what City Planner Jacob Lindsey describes as a "miniature Daniel Island," with new roadways, shops, restaurants and housing.

The public hearing brought a few supporters, including a member of the East Central Neighborhood Association and the Friends of the Lowcountry Low Line.

Criticism came from a number of groups, including the Preservation Society, the Coastal Conservation League and Black Lives Matter's Charleston leader, Marcus McDonald.

Spokespersons from the Preservation Society and Coastal Conservation League said they were concerned about a lack of public meetings and lack of specificity in the type of development allowed.

Andy Gallagher at the Preservation Society said the way the proposal is written now gives "unchecked authority" to developers and doesn't have a land-use plan.

Betsy LaForce at the Coastal Conservation League urged City Council to not rush to approval and wait until public hearings can be held in person again. She also raised concern about the development proposal lacking a master plan.

Developers at Clement Development and Bello Garris Architects said they needed the flexibility to adapt as they develop the island.

Smokestack proposal

On Aug. 26, the city was notified by one of its contracted engineering firms that the 135-foot smokestack duo on Cooper and Drake streets were compromised and the city's chief building official ordered them removed. They were once the city's trash incinerators.

Councilman Robert Mitchell proposed a compromise to keep them at least 60 feet tall so they would still be visible over the neighboring St. Julian Devine Community Center, but that brought further calls for them to remain at their current height.

City officials planned to meet with residents living around the smokestacks on Monday and Tuesday night, as well.

Winslow Hastie, president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with city officials for documents about the smokestacks because he believes the city was aware of their problems sooner than this year.

Hastie said Monday that the city has acknowledged receipt of his request but has not yet provided that documentation. The city has 30 days to turn over that information, if available.