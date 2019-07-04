You won’t find this type of preservation work in a museum or cultural center.

Instead, Akua Page and Chris Cato use viral videos and social media to preserve Gullah/Geechee culture via Geechee Experience, a platform that operates primarily through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The duo’s first video, “Geechee 101,” went viral. It now has more than 420,000 views on Facebook, over 23,000 on YouTube and a few thousand more on Instagram.

Page, 25, and Cato, 31, created Geechee Experience in late January.

Six months later, the platform’s Facebook page has 19,000 followers and counting.

Gullah is a language indigenous to the Sea Islands and adjacent coastal areas of South Carolina and Georgia, according to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission. Its grammatical roots come from European and African languages, and it began as a simplified form of communication between European slave traders, slave owners and African ethnic groups.

Gullah is in the same language family as Geechee. It is mainly spoken by community elders and is on the verge of extinction, Page said.

Geechee is a term that can be used to refer to the speakers of Gullah or the more modern language derived from Gullah.

While Page and Cato can understand and speak some Gullah, they aren't fluent. They speak Geechee.

Both are North Charleston natives and have known each other for more than a decade. Although they're not related, they refer to each other as brother and sister.

"In our community, if you know someone for more than like three years, they're family," Page said.

“Geechee 101,” like all of the videos posted on Geechee Experience, was filmed on a cell phone.

It breaks down common Geechee terms and their meanings, like “flam” (a person, place or thing that doesn’t fulfill its obligations) or “bussin’” (an adjective used to describe good Lowcountry food).

After it was posted, the video quickly garnered widespread attention online.

“I’ll never forget it,” Cato said. “We were sitting in the living room and we had like 100 likes. And then it went to 500, out of nowhere. And then we looked back and it was at 1,200. Then we looked back at it the next day and it was like 5,000.”

But Geechee Experience didn’t stop there. Since its creation, Page and Cato have uploaded more than 50 videos on the platform’s Facebook page and more than 400 posts on Instagram.

“If the language is not passed down to the next generation, that’s when the language dies,” Page said. “We’re doing this so we can connect and bridge the gap between our elders and young.”

The decision to operate primarily through social media sites was a deliberate one, Cato said.

“That’s where a lot of the kids are. If you’re going to talk about preserving the culture, you talking about sending it down to the kids,” he said. “There’s no more sitting down at the table like we used to.”

Cato and Page said, growing up, they were taught that speaking Geechee was backward, bad, uneducated and ignorant.

"Geechee had a negative stigma to it. If you called somebody a Geechee, you was like — that was fighting words," Cato said.

Page and Cato created Geechee Experience with the hope of "changing the narrative" surrounding their community.

"People are seeing it in a different light and we’re bringing a sense of pride to our community," Cato said. "But yeah, growing up, especially inside the schools, I was told, ‘You won’t get anywhere speaking like that.’"

Cato and Page said it's important to remember that while Geechee Experience can be lighthearted and positive at times, they're not afraid to address some of the hardships the community faces on the platform.

"A lot of people just expected us to just entertain them," Cato said. "Yes, we’re entertaining, but we’re also educating you on the full experience. That's why it's called Geechee Experience."