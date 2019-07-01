ST. STEPHEN — It was a little over a year ago that teacher Prince Brewington was able to tell his students they'd been selected for an honor bestowed on only a few bands in the Palmetto State.

The students were on their way back from a "gym battle" where they compete with other area bands when Brewington told them they would perform at the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. — at the invitation of Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

"The whole room was jumping over that. We were excited," junior Carl Sinkler said. "After that, we got right into practicing for D.C. ... To me, it's a lot of pressure. I've been around big crowds, but Washington, D.C., is even bigger."

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to attend, according to the parade's website.

The Timberland Band is group number 108.

Since they found out, the nearly 40 students who will make the eight-hour trek to the nation's capitol have been marching over a mile nearly every practice to physically prepare for Thursday's parade.

"I'm just very excited for the experience," senior trumpet player Tianna Mouzon said. "It's going to be an honor to march at D.C."

The yearlong period since Brewington found out the band would be performing has been spent not only practicing but also raising some $30,000 for the cost of the trip. The students did car washes, sold candy and raffle tickets, and participated in a sponsorship program where local businesses, churches and community leaders could contribute.

"For them to actually have the opportunity, we're just so grateful and honored to represent our community, our parents and our school. For a lot of our students demographically, the access to go to Washington, D.C., it will be their first time going," Brewington said. "It'll be an opportunity for them to visit the historical monuments, artifacts and sights that they study in their history classes. It's a cultural enriching experience for them."

During the mile-long parade down Constitution Avenue from 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m., Timberland students — who are group number 108 — will play a medley of "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly, "Bad" by Michael Jackson and "Luxury" by Jon Bellion.

The parade is only the beginning of a day packed full of patriotic displays. Thursday evening, President Donald Trump will hold a "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial that will include military demonstrations.

Then on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, actor John Stamos will host a concert with performances from Carole King, Vanessa Williams and the National Symphony Orchestra. The night finishes off with a fireworks display over the National Mall.

After Thursday's excitement, the group will have a few days to explore Washington.

Brewington said they have a full itinerary: visiting the Lincoln, Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials; going to the new National Museum of African American History and Culture; and watching a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ultimately, Brewington said, it's exciting as a Timberland High School alumnus for this year's group to have such a unique experience.

"It means a lot to see the kids in my community have an experience that I didn't get to have in high school," he said. "It means a lot for my students to have an opportunity to travel outside the state and experience a bigger platform."

Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston and Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School in Ridgeland will also represent South Carolina at the parade, according to Clyburn's office.