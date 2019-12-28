Teddy has over 12,200 followers on Instagram. His account has nearly 1,000 posts spanning six years.

Rapper Snoop Dogg once reposted a picture of Teddy to his 37 million followers.

Teddy is also a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Teddy lives with his parents, Katie Polley and Dane Schemel, and his sister Mabel — also a Cavalier King — on James Island. Polley said she launched Teddy's wildly popular Instagram account, @teddythecavalier, over six years ago, before she even adopted the pup.

"I just wanted to document his life," Polley said. "As any pet owner knows, when you get an animal, that's what all your pictures are of."

But Teddy's account took off — mainly after Snoop Dogg reposted a side-by-side picture in Aug. 2018 of Teddy with braided ears and Snoop with braided ponytails.

"I was not expecting Snoop to repost it at all," she said. "I could not stop laughing, like all night."

Polley and Schemel got engaged over the summer — which prompted congratulations from many an online stranger — and said Teddy is going to be the ring bearer at their wedding. Schemel met the pair after Teddy's account gained local fame.

"I never thought that I would love a small dog like that until I met him. He was so cool. And then from then on I was like, 'Oh man, I really like this dog. Katie's OK,'" he said with a laugh.

Since then, Polley said the account and its wide following has helped her, Schemel and the pups find a community in the Charleston area. The account, she said, is actually how they found Mabel.

They adopted Mabel in February after fostering her from a local rescue organization. Mabel was rescued from a home with over 100 other animals in it, Polley said, and after an adjustment period, the golden brown pup loves Teddy and being close to humans at all times.

"She's the best thing we've gotten out of this account, for sure," she said.

Teddy is still the star of the family. After six years, he knows the drill of picture taking — though food can still motivate him to take better shots.

"He knows when he's getting his picture taken," Schemel said. "He kind of gets pouty, like 'Are we done here? Did you get your shot?'"

Teddy is also regularly recognized in public. Polley said she has a friend with a Cavalier who looks like Teddy, and within a week of getting his dog, multiple people had come up asking if his dog was the famous Teddy.

"It always surprises me when people do recognize him," she said.

Polley and Schemel both have full-time jobs, and the Instagram account is just their hobby. Polley said she did a few sponsorship opportunities several years ago, but now the account is simply a popular way of documenting Teddy and Mabel's life.

"And if you're having a bad day, you just need to remember that you have your dogs at home waiting for you," Polley said.