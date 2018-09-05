A medic with a private ambulance service was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning as he exited his own vehicle on a Summerville roadway, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Bill Salisbury responded to the area of Sheep Island Road, near Starline Drive, shortly after 6 a.m. and pronounced the man, who has not been identified, dead on the scene.
Salisbury said the man had exited his vehicle to go and verify a nearby street address.
The incident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.