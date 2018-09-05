A medic with a private ambulance service was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning as he exited his own vehicle on a Summerville roadway, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Bill Salisbury responded to the area of Sheep Island Road, near Starline Drive, shortly after 6 a.m. and pronounced the man, Christopher M. Gore, 36, of Moncks Corner, dead on the scene. He had been struck about 15 minutes prior, authorities said.
Salisbury said Gore had exited his ambulance and stepped into oncoming traffic while attempting to get a better view of a house address when he was hit. His death was ruled accidental.
The incident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.