A package of documents seeking the first Medal of Honor for a graduate of The Citadel is on its way to Washington.
The 77-page collection of items supporting the medal posthumously for Vietnam helicopter pilot Capt. Hugh Reavis Nelson Jr. first goes to the office of the North Carolina congressman who represents Nelson's hometown.
From there it will go to the Department of the Army for what could be a year-long and several layer period of review.
The argument in favor of the medal came after a grassroots group of school alumni, led by Class of 1964 graduate and Air Force veteran flyer Ted Curtis, took a second look at the mission that took Nelson's life on June 5, 1966 in South Vietnam.
Nelson was on a combination training flight, search-and-destroy mission hunting Viet Cong insurgents when his chopper took heavy fire and crashed at 100 mph into plowed field.
All four men on board survived but were knocked about and injured. While still taking fire, Nelson, 28, Citadel Class of ’59, freed himself from the wreckage and worked to extricate the other members of the crew.
As the small-arms fire increased on their exposed position, Nelson shielded the injured body of Specialist Chuck Counts, placing himself on top of the 18-year-old while forming a human shield.
After the team was rescued, Nelson was found to have been fatally struck 22 times by enemy fire. Counts survived, suffering four gunshot wounds.
Nelson was buried in Arlington National Cemetery and posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, a Bronze Star and the Air Medal with a Fifth Oak Leaf Cluster.
Curtis and others contend he should have been awarded the Medal of Honor after sacrificing his life for that of his younger crewman.
One part of their research addresses the group's contention that Nelson was recommended for the medal but that it was blocked by a ranking officer. Also clouding the effort is that many Army documents from 1966 have been lost, destroyed or not retrievable.
Curtis said Wednesday he believes Nelson's supporters have provided the proof necessary to award the medal. He acknowledged, though, one hurdle is that organizations, including the military, tend to stick with their original decisions.
The package of materials is now headed to the office of U.S. Rep. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., who represents Nelson’s hometown of Rocky Mount.
The Citadel this week issued a statement acknowledging Nelson and all of the school's graduates who have died in the service of the nation.
“Hugh Reavis Nelson, who was killed in action in Vietnam, is one of the college’s heroes, and we honor his memory along with more than 700 Citadel graduates who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedom," John Dorrian, vice president in the Office of Communications and Marketing, said in a statement to The Post and Courier.
"The Citadel’s administration applauds efforts by alumni to recognize the bravery of our fallen,” he added.
While no Citadel graduates have been awarded the medal, one former cadet is a recpient. John Thomas Kennedy was given the Medal of Honor for service against the Moro people of the Philippines in 1909, but he was at the Citadel for only a year before moving on to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.