Gayla McSwain, a former planning commission member and current Crowfield Homeowners Association board member, has won a seat on Goose Creek City Council.
McSwain bested former longtime council member Kimo Esarey by just 44 votes, 671-627, in a runoff on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
The runoff drew 77 more people to the poll than voted in the special election two weeks ago that culled the field from five candidates to two, but turnout still hovered around 5 percent of the city's nearly 24,000 registered voters.
The seat has been vacant since Greg Habib resigned in April after unseating longtime Mayor Mike Heitzler. The term ends in April 2020.