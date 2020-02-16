McMaster wants to add a resilience chief to SC government. What would one do?

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking to add a chief resilience officer to state government, an appointment to his executive staff who would oversee efforts to tackle extreme weather and sea level rise in the Palmetto State.

The move comes as several other states have already installed similar officials, who focus on securing federal funding for flood fixes, crafting plans to restrict vulnerable development and improving disaster response.

In South Carolina, the only person with the job title is Mark Wilbert, who works for the city of Charleston.

He helped coordinate the Dutch Dialogues, a months-long inquiry into how to better handle flooding in Charleston, and a revision of the city's Sea Level Rise strategy, a plan to maintain quality of life as the water rises.

A key part of his job is collecting the best available climate change science and communicating those risks to the public, he said.

"We’ve got to look at the reality of what the weather’s telling us," Wilbert said.

McMaster supports having "somebody who’s job it is at all times at the highest levels of state government to be devising plans to make our state more resilient to natural disasters," said Brian Symmes, a spokesman for the governor's office.

It's unclear, however, whether the state-level position will actually be created.

Similar to an ask for $10 million to fix flooding in Charleston's Medical District, the resilience chief is in the governor's executive budget. That document lays out essentially a series of requests to state lawmakers, who actually write and approve the budget every year.

The officer would be tasked with "creating a best-in-the-nation strategic resilience plan" to secure federal funding and respond to disasters, according to the requested budget.

The budget process is more collaborative under McMaster than it has been with past governors, said state Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, who chairs the House's Ways and Means Committee. That may mean legislators, who are briefed on proposals before they come out, are more likely to take them seriously.

Smith said he supports multiple efforts to improve the state's resilience — including a state fund to help pay local matches to disaster money from the federal government. But he questioned whether a new staff position could be created via a budget proviso, as McMaster has proposed, rather than new legislation.

"You’re going to see a lot more attention placed upon resiliency in this state," Smith said.

Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, has not reviewed that proposal and had no comment. The Senate Finance Committee is not scheduled to take up the budget until early April.

'Look at the reality'

Several other states have some form of a climate czar already; both Florida and North Carolina inaugurated the position last year.

In Florida, the move by first-term Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was a welcome one for climate advocates. Under the administration of former Gov. Rick Scott, also a Republican, state employees were banned from using the terms "climate change" and "global warming," the Miami Herald reported in 2015.

Julia Nesheiwat, a former hostage negotiator for the U.S. State Department who took the Florida resilience job in August, has by contrast been frank about rising sea levels and other issues, telling Tampa Bay Times last year: "It's here. It's real."

In South Carolina, McMaster was inspired by DeSantis' appointment, Symmes said. Adding a resilience chief was also a recommendation of the year-long task force McMaster appointed to come up with solutions to protect the state from future flooding.

The new staffer would have to coordinate between several existing components of state government, all of which play a part in dealing with the changing climate — the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Health and Environmental Control, Emergency Management Division, and Disaster Recovery Office among them.

In North Carolina, Jessica Whitehead has spent much of her nine months as resilience officer learning the ins and outs of that state's agencies. The resilience program there focuses heavily on helping smaller, rural governments make plans to deal with disasters.

"There’s a menu of options. It’s not just building a wall or raising this road, it’s a lot of things you can do," she said. "Some of them cost money, and some of them don't."

Above all, local leaders across South Carolina have said they need funding for drainage work, seawalls, and other projects to protect from rising water.

Charleston officials have pegged the total bill at $2 billion. Smaller Beaufort has similar capital needs, and Mayor Billy Keyserling said he hoped a resilience chief would help bring in federal funding.

That may not be so easy. While finding funding for projects is also part of a resilience job, federal dollars for pre-disaster work is thin, Whitehead said, and North Carolina has had to look within its own budget for cash.

'A bold step'

The decision by McMaster to include a resilience officer in his recommended budget comes after a year in which the governor appointed an all-volunteer task force to come up with solutions to flooding.

The S.C. Floodwater Commission floated many ideas, from long-held environmentalist ideals of preserving wetlands to largely untested engineering fixes, such as a breakwater to slow down ocean waves.

But having a full-time staffer committed to similar issues would be "a bold step in the right direction," said John Tynan, executive director of Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

He urged that the chief should focus not just on dealing with disasters after they hit but putting a plan in place beforehand to lessen the impact when catastrophes come.

"There are pieces in the governor’s (budget) proposal that highlight more reactionary activities, almost as though the resilience officer is responding after the fact to emergencies," Tynan said.

Rick DeVoe, executive director of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium, said state and local authorities are already well-practiced in responding when a hurricane is oncoming and agreed that a resilience program should work with a forward-looking mentality.

DeVoe's group helps connect local decision makers to scientific research. While a resilience officer would likely be dealing frequently with the scientific community, it might not be necessary that they themselves are a scientist, he said.

Science has "to inform whatever the state does through the resilience officer," DeVoe said. "Whether or not the person is a scientist, that depends on who the person is, I think."

Whitehead said that in her role in North Carolina, she's had to draw on communication and leadership skills as often as scientific fact, even though she has an academic background in physics, meteorology and geography. That's been a trend in her career since she herself worked at S.C. Sea Grant more than a decade ago.

In that earlier job, she said, "I ended up realizing I needed to learn a lot more about social science and governance to get things done."

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.