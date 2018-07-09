Gov. Henry McMaster saved the state's embattled Conservation Bank last year by vetoing a budget proviso that would have stripped its funding.
Now he has vetoed new funds to help run the bank.
McMaster's spokesman said the new money isn't needed. One of the bank's leading legislative supporters says the money is critical.
McMaster last week struck out a total $220,335 in the state budget to pay for a program manager, an attorney and office operations. The funding would roughly have raised the bank's current $283,916 budget to more than $504,251. The budget he approved did add more than $48,000 to employee benefits.
The bank uses public money to fund land-easement protections for landmark sites such as the iconic Angel Oak on Johns Island. Its management was criticized by legislators in 2017 after questions were raised about funding delays and money management during a legislative vote whether to continue funding it. That led to the proviso.
State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, the bank’s main legislative advocate since its inception, said he expects the Legislature will override the veto during its next session.
The vetoes come after a hard-fought Statehouse compromise earlier this year saved the bank but gave it less money and more responsibilities. The compromise also made the bank an agency that must request funds through the budget, rather than one with its own tax source of funding.
That compromise passed both legislative houses unanimously, Campsen said.
The vetoed funds were new money for new positions, said Brian Symmes, McMaster's spokesman.
"The Conservation Bank has a reduced role and a reduced budget. It's contradictory to provide more money and staff to operate it," Symmes said.
But Campsen said the positions and funds are needed because the bank is currently a two-person operation, administering tens of millions of dollars worth of grants to public agencies and land trusts.
Among the bank's new responsibilities are working with the S.C. Department of Commerce identifying land to be bought as mitigations for economic development projects, as well as holding public hearings and submitting reports on acquisitions to the Legislature, he said.
"The Conservation Bank is the leanest agency in the history of the state," Campsen said. "They have a lot more responsibility (now). You need to have employees and you need to have a lawyer to make that work."
The bank currently has about $7 million in funds to administer. The Legislature in previous years has slashed that from $22 million at its peak to what's expected to be about $10 million per year.
The bank had been opposed by some legislators and real estate interests because a state fee on property transfers funds it. Other lawmakers object to the bank because some public payments go toward properties the general public can't access.
After vetoing the proviso last year, McMaster ordered a probe of the bank's money handling that found accounting deficiencies but did not find fraud or misuse of funds.
The bank has paid to conserve 300,000 acres since its start. Along with Angel Oak, conserved acres include historic Morris Island at the edge of Charleston Harbor, as well as land in the vast ACE Basin south of Charleston, and on the Blue Ridge Escarpment in the mountains at the North Carolina line.