COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster isn’t replying to remarks issued this week by his Republican colleague in Georgia, who suggested gang members relocate either to Florida or the Palmetto State.

On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told civic leaders at a Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce meeting he wants see gang members depart for neighboring states.

“My message to any gang member in this area or anywhere in the state of Georgia, you should move to Florida or South Carolina,” Kemp said matter-of-factly, according to video footage published by several media outlets.

“Because I’m tired of our law enforcement officials being shot up for no reason by gangbangers. I’m tired of neighborhoods being shot up. I’m tired of them hooking our children and our adults and our families on drugs, opioids and other things in our state.”

McMaster’s office declined to comment on Kemp’s statement.

Georgia lawmakers have allocated $500,000 for the formation of a violent gang task force to start on July 1, when the fiscal year begins.