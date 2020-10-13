McMaster signs resilience bill at MUSC, highlighting hospital's flooding woes

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Tuesday creating the first Cabinet-level position devoted to helping the state better prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

Speaking on the downtown Charleston campus of the Medical University of South Carolina, McMaster said the state's new chief resilience officer will focus on projects to prevent flooding.

"We don't need to fight the water," McMaster said. "We need to learn to live with the water. We need to make the water our companion, our friend; let it work for us."

MUSC's downtown campus is located on one of the most flood-prone sections of the Charleston peninsula, and patients and staff alike have to wade through periodic flooding to reach critical facilities.

The system had attempted to get an additional $10 million from the state Legislature this year to link its campus to a large nearby drainage project, but that initiative failed.

"We're going to get that done next year with the help of people who are here today," McMaster said, referring to legislators gathered at the signing.

The city of Charleston is also attempting to secure federal grant money for the drainage fix.

The resilience office bill was the rare piece of legislation to squeak through at the end of the General Assembly's extended session in a year upended by the coronavirus. It started two years ago as a revolving fund to help pay for the local cost share in federally funded flood-management projects, and was originally filed by Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet.

At the signing, Goldfinch said he had seen an Horry County woman rebuild her home five times after flooding, and that the funds would help people like her access federal projects to relocate out of flood-prone areas.

Goldfinch's original fund is still included, but a major revision of the bill in the state House in September added a new resilience office and chief resilience officer. The governor will nominate the official and the state Senate will confirm the nominee.

McMaster previously asked the Legislature for such a position in his executive budget at the beginning of this year, a recommendation of the state Floodwater Commission he had convened to find flooding fixes across the South Carolina map.

The new office will absorb the Disaster Recovery Office, which was created by former Gov. Nikki Haley in the wake of historic flooding in 2015. It will also manage disasters such as tornadoes and earthquakes, McMaster said.

The Governor's Office has said he will name a candidate to lead the new office in the new year, so that the person can be confirmed by the time funds are appropriated to run the resilience group.

McMaster on Tuesday provided little detail about who was in the running, saying only that "we've got a host of very talented South Carolinians who would be perfect for such a position."