COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's proposed budget would boost teachers' pay by 5 percent, give colleges $36 million more if they freeze tuition for South Carolina students, and send taxpayers $200 million back.
McMaster's executive budget, released Tuesday, puts dollar figures behind his inaugural speech's dual pledges to invest more in education while returning surpluses.
"Improving education in rural and struggling school districts requires a state-backed economic development commitment to bring jobs to these communities by providing infrastructure — not only in water, sewer and roads but in school buildings and facilities. This will provide the spark. We must be bold," he wrote in his budget letter to legislators, repeating a line in his inaugural speech a week ago.
But his proposal would not directly provide any additional money to poor, rural districts.
Instead, it gives $100 million to the state Commerce Department specifically to help recruit jobs to the 28 poorest school districts. It spends $63 million to train people for existing job openings, including $10 million to increase internship opportunities for high school students and $12 million for scholarships for trade certificates at technical colleges.
In the wake of The Post and Courier's Minimally Adequate series, lawmakers have pledged to fix an education system that fails to prepare thousands of students for college or the modern work force after high school.
Education money
The proposal spends $155 million to push South Carolina's teacher salaries to above the Southeastern average, as state Superintendent Molly Spearman requested. State law has technically required aligning with the regional average since 1984.
McMaster provides $46 million to honor a campaign promise to put an armed officer in every school — something he's repeatedly pushed for since last February's deadly shooting at a Florida high school. That would hire about 760 officers for schools that can't afford to pay for officers through local taxes.
His proposal also spends $2.2 million for mental health counselors.
The $100 million for rural job recruitment could help renovate or build school buildings, but only if that's what's needed to entice an employer to that district. School districts would have no ability to request any of it directly, according to the governor's office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.