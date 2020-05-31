McMaster OKs SC National Guard support for Charleston, Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and leaders of statewide civil rights and faith groups on Sunday condemned acts of disturbance in two of South Carolina's biggest cities, saying continued acts of mayhem won't go ignored.
"We do not tolerate lawlessness, violence and destruction of our property and our people," McMaster said during an afternoon press conference where he announced that S.C. National Guard troops have been made available to back up police agencies if needed.
McMaster said troops were placed on standby at 5 p.m. Saturday, but administration officials wouldn't say how many units could be put into the field.
"You must draw the line at violence, because when you begin to get violent, nobody listens anymore," McMaster said. "We have a right of assembly; we have a right of freedom of speech and we treasure that. So we want to hear from people, but violence muddles the message."
Scott, a Charleston Republican, said he was sickened by the footage of Minneapolis police officers kneeling on the neck of George Floyd.
"As I watched the video from Minnesota, my heart broke. I felt anger, I felt fear as an African American who enjoys jogging and walking and doing things out in society," he said. "You watch the video, Mr. Floyd was murdered. The toxicity of the issue doesn't come from a single death, terrible as it is."
But Scott backed McMaster's insistence that people express their outrage peacefully.
"If you are a protester, a non-violent protester, who is selflessly saying, 'enough is enough' and they want their voices to be heard, we admire your respect and vigilance," Scott said. "For those who are agitators, for those who believe that violence is a way to take advantage of this situation, that is selfishness. And we as a state cannot tolerate that. We as a people cannot tolerate that."
McMaster, who on Saturday night said on Twitter "outside agitators" were to blame for the day's events turning violent, reinforced that notion on Sunday.
There is "no doubt" that outside forces infiltrated South Carolina, he said, citing communication with law enforcement officials.