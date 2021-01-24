McMaster called on lawmakers to eliminate income tax for military retirees. Can it happen?

During Gov. Henry McMaster's State of the State address earlier this month, he called on the Statehouse to eliminate all state income taxes for military retirees.

"Many states have already done this," McMaster said. "It is past time for the General Assembly to act on this issue."

Since taking office in 2017, McMaster has pitched the same idea every year. Military advocates say it would bolster the state's economy and attract more veterans to move to South Carolina.

But each year so far the proposal has fallen to the wayside of the Palmetto State's packed legislative agenda. And in 2021, there are a bevy of issues for the Statehouse to tackle that could leave the bill to collect dust for yet another year.

Relief is needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple South Carolina businesses and families. Lawmakers have to turn their attention to redistricting with the census complete. The General Assembly is still faced with determining the fate of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

But even with a full schedule, retired Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, the secretary of the S.C. Veterans’ Affairs Department, is optimistic the bill will see movement this year.

"There's an appetite for it," Grimsley said. "I think there's a desire from the General Assembly to turn those words from McMaster's speech into action."

Bills outlining the measure have been filed in the S.C. House and Senate; both are still caught in committee.

As of this year, 31 states have full exemptions for military retiree income tax. Notably, neighboring states Georgia and North Carolina do not have such a provision, but nearby Tennessee, Florida and Alabama all do.

While the move has been used successfully by other states, some experts wonder if the gesture outweighs the projected $30 million in lost South Carolina tax revenue that would come with exempting military retiree income.

David Brunori is a professor at George Washington University and a senior director at the consulting firm RSM US, specializing in state and local taxation. He said that typically any tax exemption of retirement income isn't smart fiscal policy.

"It's a bad idea," Brunori said. "Sound tax policy is when you have a broad base and low rates, but tax all income. But the politics would suggest that taking care of veterans is a good idea. When you narrow the tax base, you have to find the money somewhere else."

Brunori adds that a better policy would be exempting low-income veterans instead of generals or admirals who may make hefty pensions who are in a better position to take a high-paying job after leaving the service.

And, notably, military retirees could be big income earners in the state.

There are nearly 60,000 military retirees among the state’s more than 400,000 veterans. These former service members bring in around $1.6 billion in Department of Defense-funded retirement income, according to the S.C. Military Base Task Force. Most of them live in the Lowcountry.

Grimsley counters that plan would be rolled out over a four- or five-year period so the tax revenue loss wouldn't happen all at once.

"We have to bound ourselves in reality," Grimsley said. "We would be doing a phased-in approach so there isn't sticker shock the first year."

The tax exemption is supported by numerous members of the General Assembly, including Rep. Bobby Cox, R-Greenville. The former Army Ranger-turned-politician said states are competing for veterans to add to their workforce. He thinks the tax cut would make more military retirees move to South Carolina.

"We can also bring that military work ethic to our state," Cox said. "You're cutting taxes on a community that has served our country, and then they're giving back."

Another element that could push the bill forward is the increased attention and speculation being given to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Speculation has grown about the Pentagon closing the historic training base in the wake of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act passed last year.

Included in the bill was an amendment that required the boot camp’s training to become fully co-ed in five years. In South Carolina, men and women both train at the base, but they do not participate in every activity together.

Parris Island has been working to meet the mandate. During his annual address, McMaster pointed out that making the state more military friendly could alleviate some worry.

"The decision-makers at the Department of Defense take note of such actions or lack of them as they weigh decisions on base closures, realignment and new missions for America’s military," McMaster said. "Our state’s military installations are at risk, like all others."

If scrutiny of Parris Island's future grows under President Joe Biden's administration, it could be a catalyst for state lawmakers to pass more military-friendly bills such as the tax exemption proposal.