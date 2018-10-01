COLUMBIA — While the aftermath of Hurricane Florence continues to wreak havoc in South Carolina, local governments are still trying to recoup millions they spent after Hurricane Irma last year and the ice storm of 2014.
Their costs would be covered under a clause legislators put in the 2018-19 state budget. As initially advocated by Gov. Henry McMaster, it directed the state Emergency Management Division to transfer leftover federal assistance money to county and city governments to fully cover their cleanup costs from the two declared natural disasters.
But McMaster vetoed the version legislators sent him because it also required sending $500,000 in grants to nonprofits to renovate homes flooded out in 2015, when Hurricane Joaquin missed the East Coast altogether but sent up to two feet of rain directly over South Carolina — the first in a series of catastrophic flooding disasters. The clause directed the Emergency Management Division to create the eligibility criteria and oversee the application process.
In striking the item from the budget, McMaster complained the grants of up to $50,000 each would go to "legislatively selected nonprofits."
"Worse, there are no constraints to ensure the funds are only used for low-income homes," reads his July 5 veto message.
The grant money was intended primarily for poor people in Richland County, which saw some of the worst flooding as floodwaters overtopped and burst dams in and around Columbia.
While the government couldn't help them, volunteers from nonprofits such as church groups and Habitat for Humanity were willing to fix the homes but didn't have the supplies, said House Ways and Means Chairman Brian White, R-Anderson.
"These folks got left out in the cold," he said. "It's not to pay for labor. It's to pay for materials."
The line-item budget veto is among 42 the Legislature will consider overturning when they return for a special session this week.
In his veto, McMaster called the grants unnecessary since the state's Disaster Recovery Office "is already hard at work" renovating homes damaged by the 2015 floodwaters, using the $126 million in aid it received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development specifically for that.
But the wheels of government move slowly. So far, the agency has replaced or repaired 1,211 homes damaged in 2015, and work on 153 more is under way. It hopes to eventually complete 2,150 homes.
More than 51,100 homes were damaged in the 2015 floodwaters, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Aiken County officials are lobbying for lawmakers to override the governor's veto since it also is holding up millions in disaster funding for local governments.
Leaders in the county bordering Georgia have pushed for years to be reimbursed from the 2014 storm — South Carolina's worst winter weather storm in a decade — which left a wide swath of the state covered in up to an inch of ice.
FEMA covered 75 percent of local governments' costs, or $55 million, leaving an estimated cost of $18.4 million to 22 counties. Hard-hit Aiken County accounted for about half of that spending.
In 2015, legislators put $4 million in the budget to partially cover counties' match for the federal aid. They provided an additional $1.7 million last year.
The budget has "never made us whole," said state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken.
The state's fully covered counties' share for other disasters, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the fall 2015 flooding, a 2009 wildfire in Horry County and a 2005 ice storm in the Upstate.
"It wasn't done this one time. I don't believe from the state level we should pick and choose which disasters are more or less important," Taylor said. "It's a matter of principle and fairness."
Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said the county dipped into reserves to pay those cleanup costs.
"I can appreciate the position the governor is in and perhaps him not willing to support the other item, but on the flip side" the counties need to be made whole from 2014, he said.
FEMA has transferred $21.2 million to South Carolina for Hurricane Irma recovery and rebuilding efforts, said FEMA spokesman Ruben Brown.
What was Tropical Storm Irma by the time it reached South Carolina brought wind gusts of up to 72 mph on Folly Beach and Charleston's third-highest-recorded storm surge, ranking behind only Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and an unnamed 1940 hurricane.