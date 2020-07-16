McClellanville school turns students into environmental stewards via sustainability class

McCLELLANVILLE — These kids aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

At Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter School, there’s no shortage of opportunities for students to learn via real-life outdoor science explorations.

Whether on kayaking trips to clean up a nearby river, maintaining an organic garden or tending to the chickens, goats, pigs and sheep that live on campus, students use the school’s outdoor surroundings as their personal classroom.

“We're just in such a perfect location to teach our students a love of place,” said Principal Margaret Crouch. “We are just in a unique position to allow children to spend a lot of time outside."

In April, not long after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools statewide to halt in-person instruction, the U.S Department of Education honored the school as one of its Green Ribbon Schools, a national designation for schools with environmentally conscious programming.

“It was super exciting, especially in the midst of the coronavirus,” said environmental education teacher Allie Kreutzer. “It was like, ‘Ah, finally something positive.’”

The school serves around 200 students in preschool through eighth grade. It sits along the bank of Jeremy Creek, which connects to the Intracoastal Waterway. A major tenet of the school’s mission is an emphasis on reducing the trash that clogs up rivers, creeks and oceans.

McClellanville is a small, rural fishing town, Kreutzer said. Many of her students’ parents are shrimpers, fishermen or clammers.

“The marine environment is so paramount to everything they do,” she said.

Learning about the plastics and the microplastics that can get into seafood we eat “really caught their attention,” Kreutzer said.

As a result, the school launched its marine debris program. Once a week, students empty the trash cans the school placed around the community near the shrimping dock. Hopefully, Kreutzer said, this will help keep most of the trash out of the creek in the first place.

Under the marine debris program, students also have the opportunity to get out on the water once a month or so to pick up trash along the creek. The ultimate goal is for Jeremy Creek to be completely marine-debris free, Kreutzer said.

In recent years, the charter school has stepped up its own commitment to reduce its waste.

The school is actively working toward becoming entirely plastic free. It has stopped selling plastic bottles in its concession stands and at events. It has also switched over to using entirely compostable silverware, plates and bowls at all of its fundraising events.

Since the school doesn’t have a cafeteria, students pack a lunch each day. They're rewarded for not bringing single-use plastics and for using reusable food containers.

“By getting the kids interested and thinking about these things at a young age, you just develop habits that kind of carry them throughout their lifetime, things that are as simple as using a refillable water bottle every day,” Kreutzer said.

Life lessons

In addition to daily outdoor recesses, lunch periods and P.E. classes, students also receive an hour of outdoor environmental class two to time three times a week. Students usually spend the first 20 minutes of that class tending to the garden or the animals.

Some students, unbothered by the absence of plastic scoops meant for distributing animal feed, dip their hands into the large feed buckets in order to offer members of the school farm mealworms, hay and pellet food from their bare hands.

Kreutzer always incorporates facets of the school farm and garden into her daily classes. Some lessons, like the circle of life, can be harder to teach than others.

The school has a small graveyard out back to bury the animals that have died over the years.

But working with the animals has also brought lessons of hope and new life. Some students remember watching one of the school’s goats give birth during recess a few years ago.

Today, the school’s mini-farm consists of nine chickens, three goats, three sheep and three pigs.

Usually the school sends students home with fresh eggs or food grown in the garden. Sometimes, the produce is sold or donated to local community members.

Each season students get to decide what they want to plant and where they want to plant it.

Some favorites include tomatoes, peppers, okra, carrots, cabbage and collard greens.

“They map out the whole garden,” Kreutzer said. “They do it all.”

Sparking positive change

After the pandemic forced the school to close its doors, Kreutzer and a handful of students, including seventh grader Lila Duncan, continued to visit the school each week to check on the animals.

“In other schools, you can’t really be outdoors,” Lila said, adding that her favorite subject to learn about is the ocean and how students like her can help improve it.

“If we don’t fix it, then the world is going to be a not very fun place to live in,” she said.

Lila said she feels like the burden of making a positive change for the environment falls largely on the shoulders of kids her age.

“I think they’re trying,” she said, referring to members of the older generation. “But it's also kind of more up to us.”

Each school year, students are able to home in on a specific environmental project they’d like to tackle. Last year students raised money to purchase oil booms that they attached to their kayaks to clean up a nearby oil spill caused by a shrimp boat.

“We kind of try to let the kids lead what they see is the problem,” Kreutzer said. “The goal is if they're invested, then they'll get their parents invested.”

She doesn't know what new project the students will be interested in tackling this year.

The school is still working to determine what class will look like in the fall.

"It's such a huge decision. ... You want to make the safest choice, but you also want to get back to it," Crouch said. "We’re just trying to figure out what's best for the kids."

In the meantime, Kreutzer said one phrase comes to mind when she thinks about what she wants students to get out of her class: Be the change you want to see in the world.