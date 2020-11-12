McClellanville property is protected in part of broader push to preserve Cape Romain

McCLELLANVILLE — A private, 22-acre property in this small fishing town has been put under a conservation easement as part of a strategy to maintain water quality around the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

The plot, known as Taylor's Farm, is located off Pinckney Street in the town, with frontage on Jeremy Creek. The easement was handled by the Lowcountry Land Trust, a nonprofit.

Like some other conservation groups, the trust has a goal of preserving land near Cape Romain and the nearby Francis Marion National Forest, said David Ray, acting CEO and chief conservation officer.

"The more development that occurs along the edges of the waterways that go into Cape Romain, the more opportunity there is for runoff and other forms of pollution to go into the wildlife refuge and decrease its (ecosystem) value," he said.

The plot is mostly forested. Trees help to suck up and store stormwater and serve as a potentially important part of water management systems, according to an EPA study from 2018.

They can also help block contaminants in water runoff from reaching streams and rivers.

“We are happy to have put our property in McClellanville into a conservation easement,” property owners Charles and Frances Geer said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Lowcountry Land Trust for enabling us to protect this natural area for the benefit of future generations.”

The Geers, who have a second home there, retain the rights to build in the future on a small fraction of the land. By effectively "donating" their broader development rights, they will also have the the opportunity to claim a credit on their taxes.

Ray said there is value in preserving the lot because averting development there will help maintain the small-town feel of McClellanville.