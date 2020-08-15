McClellanville family opens fire on each other in fight over property lines, deputies say

Relatives in McClellanville exchanged gunfire Friday night in a fight over neighboring property lines, Charleston County deputies said, leaving one shooter's niece with a bullet-grazed cheek.
Howard Gerald, 68, faces a second-degree assault and battery charge. His bond was set at $30,000.
Authorities were called to the family's neighboring properties in the 1300 block of Tibwin Road around 9 p.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said, where family members had been arguing about property lines between the two addresses.
Gerald fired a shotgun toward his relatives' home, according to Antonio, grazing his niece's cheek. One of her family members fired back, damaging Gerald's home, authorities said.
Deputies didn't report any more arrests or injuries from the incident, and are still investigating.