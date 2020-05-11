McClellanville church featured in 'Outer Banks' series suffers increased vandalism

After a former Charleston County church was used as a filming location for the Netflix television series "Outer Banks," it's seen more vandalism and forced entry, its pastor told deputies.

The old Bethel AME Church is no longer used for services. After it was featured on "Outer Banks," which filmed many scenes in the Charleston area, more visitors have come to see the church, according to an incident report. Some of those visitors forced their way into the church and vandalized it, a pastor said.

The pastor told deputies he boarded up one of the church's doors on Wednesday to deter visitors, then came back two days later to board up the front door because people had been kicking it to get inside.

By the time Charleston County deputies arrived on Sunday to inspect the damage, two windows had also been broken, the pastor said.

He was unsure if anything inside the church had been damaged and declined a deputy's offer to check.

There are no security cameras on the property, and latent fingerprints could not be collected due to the texture of the building and glass, according to the report. Deputies said that individuals on the scene said the names written on the church's door were part of an episode of "Outer Banks."

The pastor told deputies he didn't mind people visiting the church, but didn't want anyone entering it.

Charleston County deputies have increased patrols of the church and will investigate and arrest anyone who unlawfully enters it or damages it, spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.