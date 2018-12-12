Shortly after she handed over the reins of the city of Hanahan to Christie Rainwater on Tuesday, Minnie Newman registered her first complaint.
"Christie, I hit a pothole on Murray Drive," she said, as a standing-room-only crowd in City Council chambers laughed. "Would you please check that out?"
Potholes, downtown revitalization and any other business having to do with Hanahan is no longer Newman's concern. After 16 years of leading the city, she ended her tenure as mayor on Tuesday.
Rainwater, who won the nonpartisan seat in November, was sworn in the same night, along with incumbent Councilmen Michael Sally and Dan Owens and newcomer Kevin Hedgpeth.
"We understand how good we've got it in our city," said Administrator Johnny Cribb. "We never took it for granted. ... (Newman) set a great tone for our council. There was never a cross word about a member of council, a member of staff or a member of the public. Even when something came in that was criticizing something we did, she'd find some nugget in it."
Newman was first elected to council on Oct. 1, 1995, and became mayor in December 2002.
She was known for being the city's biggest cheerleader, which was evident at her last meeting as she handed out to everyone baseball caps proclaiming "Hanahan — The Capital of Charleston" in the high school's orange and blue colors.
Newman, a former STEM facilitator for Dorchester District 2 schools, is also a champion of children. She often handed over her gavel to elementary-age "honorary mayors" during meetings.
"The thing that really stood out with me over the years was how good you made me feel as a council person," Mike Dyson told Newman. "You let me do my thing and you backed it 100 percent. ... I don't think you ever took a check from the city. I think everything was donated to the youth."
Former City Administrator Hal Mason, who now lives in North Carolina, recounted Newman's fight in the mid-2000s to get Hanahan its own zip code.
"The post office folks said it can't be done," he said. "The bureaucrat that I am, I said, 'I guess we've lost this battle,' and the mayor said, 'Nah. Hal, get in that office right now and start writing letters.' She wouldn't give up."
In addition, during her tenure she oversaw construction projects that included City Hall and the rehabilitation of the adjacent gymnasium; the Senior Center and gym on Mabeline Road; Fire Station 3; and the City Amphitheater, and several sidewalk projects and walking trails.
She also led the fight against Berkeley County School District to build Bowens Corner Elementary School on Williams Lane and got the district to promise to send all Hanahan children to the city's schools. She spearheaded the effort to get a historical marker for the Bowens Corner area.
"This is still the best place in South Carolina I ever worked, and Minnie, you are the best mayor that I ever worked for," Mason said.
Newman's departure is not Hanahan's only loss this month.
Cribb will be leaving his post after a decade to take over next month as Berkeley County supervisor.
Mike Cochran, former Berkeley County chief deputy and former Hanahan police chief, started his new role as Hanahan's administrator last month.