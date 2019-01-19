Charleston's annual parade honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will close several downtown roads Monday morning as participants travel down King Street.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Burke High School, where participants will start to line up at 8 a.m.
From Burke High, the route will travel along Sumter Street to King, then south to Marion Square, turning east on Calhoun Street.
Streets will reopen as the parade participants pass through.
The parade is part of the YWCA Greater Charleston's 47th annual King tribute. The celebration began Sunday and will wrap up Tuesday with the MLK Business and Professional Breakfast at the Gaillard Center.