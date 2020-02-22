Martin Luther King III urges voting on environmental issues in N. Charleston event

In a Saturday morning event focused on environmental justice, Martin Luther King III compared the struggle to get political action on climate change to the battle against systemic racism his father waged more than a half century ago.

King spoke at a town hall at Charity Missionary Baptist Church on the end of a two-day swing through the Lowcountry, just a week before South Carolina weighs in as the fourth state in the Democratic presidential primary process. In a Friday meeting with Post and Courier reporters, King said he thought his father, Martin Luther King Jr., would have eventually turned to advocating on environmental issues.

In a speech Saturday before a crowd of around 200, King urged the importance of voting on issues of environment and equity, and stressed that attendees need to bring their friends and families to the polls too. He focused on water quality issues that low-income and minority communities have faced around the country, including in Flint, Mich., and urged united action to battle global warming.

"You in this area are constantly experiencing flooding and anyone who isn't questioning 'Is that normal,' I'm not sure what planet they are living on,” said King, who mentioned he was surprised to learn of the record 89 tidal flooding events in the region last year.

He was joined in the event by state Rep. JA Moore, D-Hanahan. Former Flint mayor Karen Weaver was scheduled to attend as well but instead an adviser, Aonie Gilcreast, spoke in her stead. Weaver, at the Post and Courier offices Friday, said the persistent lead-tainted drinking water in her community helped bring environmental justice issues to national attention.

While all speakers at the event urged political involvement, none specified a candidate they supported in next Saturday's Democratic primary. Moore has endorsed former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, but did not mention him by name, though a handful of attendees at the event wore Buttigieg campaign buttons and shirts.

Instead, Moore focused on the recent discovery of industrial chemicals in drinking water near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, and a bill he introduced which would make the state's environmental regulator set standards for the substances. The chemicals, which are commonly referred to as PFAS or PFOS, have been linked to cancers and developmental illnesses.

They were detected in tap water by testing paid for by the Post and Courier, the newspaper reported in January. The state later tested and confirmed those results.

A second panel of local activists brought more specificity to the broad themes King touched on. Herbert Fraser-Rahim, of advocacy group Lowcountry Alliance of Model Communities, mentioned a proposed Trump administration overhaul to the landmark National Environmental Protection Act, which requires environmental review for large infrastructure projects.

Weakening the law could sap activists' ability to counter a proposed expansion of Interstate 526, among other projects, Fraser-Rahim said. He stressed that people worried about the environmental impact of large projects needed to participate on the local level, too.

"You've got to show up at the meetings," he said.