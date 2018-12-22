Mark Sanford, who had never lost a race in his career, learned the hard way the Republican Party is now the party of President Donald Trump.

When Sanford lost his Republican primary in June to Katie Arrington, he encountered his first-ever electoral defeat — one with national implications.

Trump tweeted his support of Arrington and his disdain for Sanford on the day of their primary election, essentially laying waste to a member of his own party. Someone who openly disagreed with Trump was not welcome.

By the end of that day, Republicans had voted Sanford out.

In his concession speech, Sanford characterized his loss as an inflection point not only in American politics but in the GOP. He did not apologize for the times he spoke out against Trump but said it likely lost him his election.

"We are a nation of laws and not men. It is part of the creed that I believe in as a Republican that I am indeed to cower before my God, but no man," Sanford told his supporters that night.

Whether Sanford will run again for Congress or another political post is unknown. He has $1.5 million left in his congressional campaign account.

That is in addition to a little more than $1 million left in his gubernatorial campaign account, according to disclosures with the S.C. Ethics Commission.

As Sanford has told reporters in interview after interview: "I've learned to never say never."

