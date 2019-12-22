For 65 days, Mark Sanford as a presidential candidate tried to get the country talking about the national debt and the future of the Republican Party.
The former South Carolina governor and congressman handed out fake trillion-dollar bills, held oversized checks and pointed his finger at a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump.
Though Sanford repeatedly said his campaign was never about winning the 2020 Republican nomination, it was his last-ditch attempt at trying to save the Republican Party he fears has disappeared during the age of Trump.
Sanford faced challenges from the start.
When Sanford announced he was thinking about challenging Trump, the chairman of the S.C. GOP called the idea "dumb."
When he launched his White House bid, Trump made fun of him.
And when the state party voted to forgo their GOP presidential primary, Sanford had to turn his campaign elsewhere despite hailing from a key early primary state.
After a cross-country road trip, Sanford bet it all on New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary where he hoped his fiscally focused message might gain traction.
Instead, New Hampshire was where it ended. “You gotta be a realist, and what I did not anticipate is an impeachment,” he said.
It is unclear what Sanford's political career holds. He continues to warn of a future financial crisis.