Marine mammal group plans public dolphin count for Saturday in Charleston Harbor

People of all ages have the chance to be marine mammal scientists for a day during the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network's annual dolphin count on May 22.

The organization wants to bring together experts, volunteers and community members over the weekend to learn about Charleston's resident dolphin population and collect data on the mammal's behavior.

Participants of the free event can choose one of 13 stations in the Charleston Harbor to count dolphins. Counts will be held at each site beginning at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. People can attend just one count or go to all three of them.

About 35 volunteers will be spread across the 13 locations — including Shem Creek, Fort Moultrie and the Mount Pleasant Pier — to give instructions, share dolphin facts and information about the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.

Data sheets and pencils will be provided to all participants. Volunteers will provide instructions on how conduct the count and fill out the data sheets.

People are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, binoculars and cameras to be used during the event.

Roughly 150 dolphin sightings were recorded at the last count. Some locations recorded 20 or 25 dolphins, while other reported fewer, said Lauren Rust, founder of the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.

"It's important to note that they're wild animals and it's unpredictable, but most of these sites you can see dolphins all year round," Rust said.

There is a good probability that people who participate in the count on May 22 will see dolphins. But there are factors that could work against the count like wind and choppy water. It is even hard for experts like Rust to see dolphins in these conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries division said it is important that people keep their distance from dolphins and don't feed ones seen in the wild.

"Dolphins fed by humans lose their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food, causing them to beg for handouts and take bait and catch directly from fishing gear," according to NOAA Fisheries.

This puts the animals at risk for vessel strikes or becoming entangled in or ingesting fishing gear, the administration said.

Marine life viewing guidelines can be found on the NOAA Fisheries website.

Data from the count on May 22 will be used to create distribution and abundance maps and to provide researchers with a better understanding of where these animals spend most of their time, according to the network.

Registration for the event must be completed online through Eventbrite. A list of the 13 count locations is provided online. Go to www.lowcountrymarinemammalnetwork.org for more information.

People who cannot make it to the count this weekend can use the Dolphin Count app to record sightings year-round.