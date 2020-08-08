Marchers decry North Charleston police after woman says officer kicked her in front of son

A score of protesters marched to the North Charleston Police Department on Saturday afternoon, demanding a criminal investigation after a woman said an officer kicked and dragged her while responding to a call.

It's part of a concerning pattern, activists said, and requires a citizen review board or independent audit to uncover underlying trends in police response.

Iona Sass, a 31-year-old mother, said in late April three officers manhandled her in front of her son.

Sass said had long struggled to find consistent housing to share with her 6-year-old son and their pet dog. They'd been staying with a friend while Sass repaired a bus she'd bought to start her own business as a manicurist.

Someone reported to police that she'd been hosting parties in the bus, which Sass' friends deny and police didn't substantiate.

From there, accounts differ.

Wallace wrote in a report that Sass refused to identify herself, while her supporters maintain that she returned to look for her ID and explained that to Wallace. Wallace wrote that he decided to detain her because she was uncooperative.

Sass wrote in a petition that Wallace tried to pull her from the bus, and the officer reported that Sass "struck a defensive posture" and braced herself in the bus' door frame.

According to Sass, two officers grabbed her legs while Wallace stepped over her, kicking her in the head and neck. The officer said he entered the bus as she got "loud and boisterous." They got her out and handcuffed her.

"As officers attempted to remove her from the bus, the female's head hit the steps of the bus, as she continued to resist," Wallace wrote in the report. "(Sass) complained that she believed I hit her in the head."

Sass gave them her driver's license number, and officers who ran the report found no outstanding warrant. She was arrested or charged with a crime.

Sass has a criminal history that includes trespassing and injury to property. North Charleston police accused her of stabbing her boyfriend in 2010, but she said she did it when he raised his hand at her in a fight, and court records don't show a conviction.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the department's Office of Professional Standards has finished their investigation into the case and didn't see the need to take further action. Both the department and Sass' attorney, S.C. Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, declined to comment on the facts of the case. Pendarvis said he's in the process of filing a legal claim.

"There's a heightened scrutiny and a desire to see more transparency and trust, or this building of trust, between the community and the police department," Pendarvis said. "We're always going to refer back to what we've been seeing nationally ... and we have a personal connection to (police brutality) because of Walter Scott."

Protesters called for action in Sass' case, but focused on demands that activists have been making of the department for years: an independent audit of racial bias in the department, a citizens' review board with subpoena power and increased transparency in use-of-force.

The department's current policy reflects national standards, requiring officers to use only as much force as needed to keep subjects in line.

Meanwhile, Aaron Comstock of Uplift Charleston says Sass is doing well physically but eager to see a resolution. She's still working to repair the bus, he said, while court records show she was issued a citation for an unregistered vehicle Wednesday.

But her son has started having nightmares about seeing her hurt, according to Comstock.

Erica Cokley, an educator running for election to the Charleston County School District board, is worried for the boy. She remembers being 6 years old herself, holding her breath when police pulled up to the store where her father took her grocery shopping.

"Nothing happened, it was just a matter of Black man, White police ... but minutes felt like hours, and that stuck with me," Cokley said. She's worried that exposure to violence and stress will impact young children's ability to learn and develop.

Addressing Sass' case fully will require justice for the boy as well, protesters said, and a systemic leap toward transparency.