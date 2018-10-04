A week after The Post and Courier questioned a nine-hour closed door meeting by the board governing the state's largest regulatory agency, a spokeswoman said the board was interviewing candidates for the director's job.
But the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control wouldn't say how many of 108 applicants were interviewed, only that the search has not been narrowed to three finalists, the point where candidates' names must be made public.
"The Board’s selection of a new DHEC director is progressing,” said Chairman Mark Elam. “The Board remains committed to selecting the best candidate who will continue the Department’s progress in protecting the health and environment of South Carolina while also positioning the organization for continued success."
The board has been plagued by staffing problems that includes the now lengthy search for a new director after former director Catherine Heigel resigned in July 2017 only two years into a four-year contract. David Wilson, a 35-year veteran of the agency who was senior director of legislative affairs, has run the agency since as an interim director.
The pay range for the job is $168,043 to $213,524 per year.
The declared purpose for the extraordinary nine-hour meeting out of the public eye was a personnel matter.
State law allows public bodies to discuss matters such as personnel or contracts in private, called an executive session, but any vote they take must be done in public. No vote was taken when the DHEC board returned from the session.
"A nine-hour meeting in executive session is extremely unusual," said Bill Rogers, S.C. Press Association director, after the meeting. "That's a lot of personnel. I've never heard of one that long in 30 years at the Press Association."
DHEC might be the state's most unwieldy agency — deciding permits for everything from hospital beds to industrial air emissions and waste disposal.
Its lengthy, complex permitting system is criticized even by environmental and health advocates who push for tighter regulations.
In the past few years, the agency has faced staffing shortages and public controversies over staff decisions, particularly with surface water and groundwater issues.
Shortly before Heigel's departure in 2017, DHEC shuffled its Water Bureau chief to an advisory role and agency leadership began restructuring the bureau, after the agency was stung by public opposition to how it has been handling water withdrawal permits.
The controversies included a still-pending permit for internet giant Google to withdraw groundwater from an aquifer to cool servers at its Goose Creek plant, as well as permits granted for withdrawals from the upper Edisto River for an industrial scale potato farm.