Many SC Twitter users posting about presidential candidates are bots, USC study find

An estimated one out of 11 South Carolina Twitter users that post something about President Donald Trump is likely not a real person but a software program known as a bot, a Social Media Insights Lab at University of South Carolina study has concluded.

Democrats running for president also had bots tweeting about them but not nearly as many, the study found.

Whoever the bots were mentioning, most of them were pro-Trump.

Kaitlyn Park, manager and analyst at the Social Media Insights Lab, said that was a surprise.

"We had expected to see some of the candidates using bots to improve their social presence, but what we saw was quite the opposite," she said. "The No. 1 trend we saw was positive posts related to the president and negative posts related to the (Democratic) candidates."

The automated accounts serve to amplify messages in support of, or opposition to, certain candidates, but also to sow confusion, Park said.

“Bots are more about creating confusion than about specific information," she said. "They are creating a feeling of not really knowing what’s factual and what’s not factual.”

One Charleston-area Twitter account identified as a likely bot was set up just 18 months ago and has been posting about 200 tweets daily, mostly pro-Trump memes.

“When you see a number like 200 tweets a day, someone could actually do that, but it seems like very high output," Park said.

She said the lack of original content, the repeated inclusion of other accounts people were urged to follow and use of the same language repeatedly were all signs of a bot.

The Social Media Insights Lab did not verify whether specific Twitter users were bots.

Likely bot accounts were identified with data analysis software called Crimson Hexagon, which created a list of all the South Carolina Twitter accounts that had been tweeting or retweeting to or about the candidates and the president.

Then, a computer program called Botometer which was developed at Indiana University was used to identify likely bots by scoring them based on their behavior and metrics such as their use of language.

The result was that 9 percent of purportedly S.C. accounts tweeting about Trump were likely bots, followed by 8 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders, 7 percent for former vice president Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Tom Steyer, and 6 percent or less for the remaining Democrats in the primary race.

Last week The Guardian reported that a Brown University study, which also used Botometer, found that "a quarter of all tweets about climate on an average day are produced by bots" and were "distorting the online discourse to include far more climate science denialism than it would otherwise."

Randy Covington, director of special projects and Park’s supervisor at the Social Media Insights Lab, said he didn't find the results of the bot study surprising.

“For what it’s worth, I thought the percentages would be higher," he said.

The study results, provided to The Post and Courier days before Saturday's Democratic primary in South Carolina, come at a time when U.S. intelligence services have been warning that Russia is attempting to again influence the presidential election.

At Clemson University's Social Media Listening Center, professors Patrick Warren and Darren Linvill have also been studying the shadowy forces at work on Twitter. As The Post and Courier reported in January, they found that Russian operatives attempted to sow discord in Charleston in 2016 on the one-year anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church shootings.

Park said that in addition to the large numbers of bot accounts, the Social Media Insights Lab found plenty of "sock puppets" — Twitter accounts run by people who aren't who they claim to be.

“We really just want to be advocates for social media literacy," she said.