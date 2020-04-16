Man's charge upgraded to murder during investigation into slain Charleston woman

A Charleston man has been charged with murder in the death of Celia Sweeney, a Charleston woman who went missing in February and was later found dead.

Police first charged Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, with accessory after the fact to murder in early March, thinking he had helped his friend Buddy Allan Carr cover up Sweeney's death.

New evidence has led them to believe Walton participated in her killing alongside Carr, according to an affidavit dated April 7.

The investigation began with a welfare check Feb. 28 after Sweeney's friends had been unable to reach her by call or text. Sweeney's boyfriend visited her apartment to check on her, finding a "significant amount of blood" but no sign of Sweeney, according to an affidavit.

Her car was missing, and she hadn't shown up to work, her friends said.

Charleston police searched Sweeney's apartment and determined someone had likely sustained a fatal injury there due to the amount of blood found. Officers found bloody footprints and a single cartridge casing.

A friend of Sweeney's told police she had been with Sweeney the night she went missing, along with Carr and Walton. Walton and Carr then went back to Sweeney's apartment with her; Sweeney's last message, just before 3 a.m., indicated she was going to attempt to make Carr leave.

Multiple people attempted to contact Sweeney after that message, but she did not respond, the affidavit said.

Police found Sweeney's car about half a mile away from her apartment on Feb. 29. Witnesses had seen an unknown party drive the car into the parking lot of an apartment complex around 6 a.m. on Feb. 28. The driver was picked up by a pick-up truck believed to be belong to Carr.

The truck's license plate was recorded driving into Charleston that day with a large black container in the bed of the truck. A few hours later, the truck was recorded again, but with no black container visible.

Police located Carr and his truck in Spartanburg County, finding him dead in his home of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Officers discovered the black container in the woods near his truck. Sweeney's body was inside. She had suffered blunt force trauma to the head that likely caused immediate death, according to the affidavit.

Officers found receipts from Home Depot for bags of concrete, the black container and latex gloves, which Carr had purchased. Video surveillance from the store showed Walton was with him, and that he interacted several times with the container used to hide her body.

A bloody fingerprint tied Carr to the crime scene in Sweeney's apartment, and a claw hammer with traces of blood was discovered in his truck. On March 3, police charged Walton with accessory after the fact to murder.

New evidence has upgraded his charges to murder. Walton originally told detectives he had returned to their friend's apartment and slept there, but that friend told police she had kicked Walton out around 3 a.m. the day of the Sweeney's disappearance, the affidavit said.

According to phone records, Walton traveled approximately 496 steps at that time, the distance to Sweeney's apartment. Police later found the pair of boots Walton had worn that night, which had traces of blood on them.

Detectives believe Walton was a "principal actor" in Sweeney's death, the affidavit said.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center without bond, and faces possible life imprisonment if convicted.