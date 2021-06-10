Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal shooting near Goose Creek

Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend after an argument on June 9.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said the suspect, 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting shortly after 2:30 p.m. June 9 to a home near Riverside Circle and Old Back River Road that Tucker shared with his parents, Lewis said.

The victim, 35-year-old North Charleston resident Jessica Ancrum, died at the scene, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

Investigators believe Tucker and Ancrum, his girlfriend, got in an argument that escalated when Tucker shot her with a handgun in front of his parents, Lewis said.

Tucker fled his parents' home and is believed to have committed strong-arm robbery down the street, taking a victim's cellphone, the sheriff said.

His last known location was traced to North Charleston where detectives found his GPS ankle monitor cut off, Lewis said.

Tucker is also a suspect in the June 11, 2020, shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Myers in North Charleston, records show.

He was free on bail when he allegedly shot Ancrum.

A search of Tucker's criminal record reveals a lengthy history of convictions dating back to 2002, documents obtained from the State Law Enforcement Division show.

The majority of his convictions are for lower level drug charges, but SLED and court records show he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison — of which he was ordered to serve 7 — for assault and battery with intent to kill in 2006.

His criminal record shows no further violent and serious criminal activity until his 2020 arrest on suspicion of murder and attempted murder by North Charleston police.

"We have every available detective working on the case," Lewis said. "We've called the (U.S. Marshals Service)."

Berkeley County investigators have obtained arrest warrants against Tucker for murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and strong armed robbery, the sheriff said.

"We think he's in the general Charleston area," Lewis said. "We are working to locate him."

The sheriff warned that anyone who sees Tucker or knows of his whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, anyone with information should call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Olivia Diaz contributed to this report.