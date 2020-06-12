Man won't be charged in North Charleston sex worker shooting death, police say

North Charleston police ruled the shooting death of a woman in the early morning hours on Thursday was a justifiable homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Katie Pye, 24, of Ladson.

Officers responded at 12:51 a.m. to 7610 Stafford Road for a report of a shooting and found Pye dead.

Investigators detained a man in connection with the shooting.

"During the investigation, evidence was discovered that showed the female was summoned to the victim’s residence for the purposes of prostitution," police said. "A short time after her arrival, the female stole some of the victim’s property while she was brandishing a stun gun. The female also had a knife, unsheathed, in her purse. The victim armed himself with a handgun and as he attempted to retrieve his property from the female, he shot the female."

Police have ruled the incident a justifiable homicide and will not charge the man.

The case remains under investigation. Further information was not available on Friday.