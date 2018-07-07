A man and a woman were struck by lightning while in the water at Isle of Palms beach on Saturday during a thunderstorm.

Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel were sent to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. near the 21st Avenue beach access point, according to a Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center dispatch supervisor.

At the scene, they discovered that the man and the woman were in the water and were struck by lightning, said Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham. A child was also in the water near the two adults but it was not clear whether the child was directly struck.

The man lost consciousness for a brief period of time following the strike, Graham said. The woman was pulled from the water suffering cardiac arrest and given CPR.

She was transported to a hospital, the chief said. The woman was in serious condition, at minimum, upon transport.

The man and child were also transported in a separate ambulance, Graham said. Both were in stable condition.