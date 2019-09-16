Two people were found dead last week inside a McClellanville home.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies found Gary and Cindy Seyle dead inside the residence at 9168 Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Gary Seyle had a firearm in his right hand, the report said.

Upon authorities' arrival, they met two people outside. One told deputies he had gone in the home and found the couple dead.

Authorities located the bodies in the rear right bedroom of the home. The Awendaw Fire Department arrived and confirmed they were deceased, the report said.

The incident was classified as a death investigation as of Monday.

Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said determinations by the Charleston County Coroner's Office on the Seyles' cause and manner of death could help shed more light on the case, but that those findings were still pending as of Monday.

