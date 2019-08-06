Two Colleton County residents were charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl who was left in a vehicle Monday.

Rita Pangalangan, a 49-year-old Walterboro resident, and Larry King, a 41-year-old Ruffin resident, face one count each of murder, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

The victim is Pangalangan's daughter, said Richard Harvey the county coroner. Her name was not publicly released Tuesday and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that she was a teen with special needs.

Authorities were called shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to 11685 Lowcountry Highway after receiving a 911 call about a child who was left in a vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. The address is King's residence, according to court records.

"Once on the scene, emergency responders found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to a vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said. "Upon further investigation, the juvenile was declared deceased."

Little is known about the circumstances surrounding the girl's death besides the charges filed against King and Pangalangan, who works for the Colleton County School District. The State Law Enforcement Division's Child Fatality and Crime Scene units are assisting in the investigation.

Pangalangan, who has been an educator with the district since 1994, has been placed on paid administrative leave, said Sean Gruber, a spokesman for Colleton County schools. Pangalangan is a teacher in the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center in Walterboro where she works with students who aspired to become educators.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said that, when officials arrived, a family member had taken the girl out of the vehicle and laid her on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene. McRoy estimated she may have been in the vehicle for up to two hours.

Temperatures in the area Monday, between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m., reached as high as 91 degrees, National Weather Service forecasters said. During Summer months, the inside temperature of a vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees, according to the American Red Cross.

The girl's death is the second such incident recorded for South Carolina in 2019, according to KidsandCars.org, an organization that tracks auto-related heat stroke deaths.

Last year, the Palmetto State had six auto-related heat stroke deaths — the nation's highest rate in 2018, according to the organization.