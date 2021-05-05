Man who wounded Charleston County sheriff's deputy in shootout charged

MCCLELLANVILLE — A man who wounded a Charleston County sheriff's deputy during a shootout late last month has been charged by state police.

The State Law Enforcement Division announced on May 5 that Joseph Jackson, 72, faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the April 24 incident.

Deputies were serving a warrant on Jackson for failing to register as a sex offender and arrived about 11 a.m. that day to 8462 Old Georgetown Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

They tried to speak with Jackson in front of his home but he went inside, got a long gun, "verbally demanded the deputies to leave his property, and discharged his weapon in the direction of the deputies who ran away to seek cover," according to an affidavit provided by SLED.

Deputies called for reinforcements, evacuated nearby residents and blocked off the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

"During the standoff, the subject fired his weapon multiple times, reportedly injuring one of the deputies," the Sheriff’s Office said.

At some point during the shootout, Jackson went to his back door and shot at a deputy and S.C. Department of Natural Resources officer who'd set up a perimeter, affidavits said. The lawmen returned fire, wounding Jackson.

The Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was injured as Master Deputy Micah Cox, an 11-year veteran of the agency. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm that wasn't considered life threatening.

Jackson did not immediately exit his home, affidavits said. He was found by SWAT deputies on the living room floor who started first aid before he was transported to Medical University Hospital for further treatment, affidavits said.

Authorities recovered the following guns from Jackson's home: A bolt-action .30-06 rifle of unknown make, a Benelli 12 gauge shotgun and a Ruger .45-70 rifle, affidavits said.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center later that day, jail records show.