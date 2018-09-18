The man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to kidnapping a Johns Island girl during a violent home invasion in February told the FBI he killed his girlfriend — a Spartanburg County woman who has been missing since around the same time, prosecutors said.
Thomas Lawton Evans, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston to charges of kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with the abduction of a 4-year-old girl.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams told Judge David Norton that Evans has admitted to FBI agents that he stabbed and killed Sharon Nannette Hayden, a 39-year-old Spartanburg County resident. Hayden's whereabouts were unknown after Evans showed up in Berkeley County with her car two days before the abduction on Johns Island.
Officials said Evans had stayed with Hayden after his release from state prison in early February.
Williams said Evans told the FBI he stabbed Hayden during a fight at her home. She ran into a nearby wooded area, and he chased after her. Hayden collapsed in the woods. Evans said he left her there.
Evans told the FBI he does not know where Hayden's body is located, and Williams said the investigation is ongoing.
On Feb. 13, authorities said Evans accosted a woman as she returned to her Whitney Lake home with her children. Evans, 37, forced the woman inside and beat and sexually assaulted her before taking her 4-year-old daughter.
He fled to Alabama, where the girl was rescued Feb. 14 after railroad workers spotted her in a parked car with a man who was asleep.
The Post and Courier does not name victims of sexual assault.
Evans was arrested in Mississippi driving a stolen car following a police pursuit, authorities said.
Evans also faces state charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and weapon possession.
Angie Jackson contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.