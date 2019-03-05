The man who abducted a young girl from her Johns Island home last February and brutally assaulted her mother, leaving her for dead, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

In September, Evans, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston to charges of kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity and aggravated sexual abuse. The 4-year-old girl, who was taken from her Whitney Lake home Feb. 13, 2018, was spotted by railroad workers the next day in Alabama. The child, who The Post and Courier is not identifying, was found in a parked car with Evans who was asleep. She had been dressed in what appeared to be adult clothing, prosecutors said. Authorities also said she was sexually assaulted.

Evans appeared in federal district court in Charleston on Tuesday for sentencing, where the parents of the young girl, now 5, delivered impassioned accounts of how their lives have changed since the day Evans showed up at their house. Authorities said Evans followed the mother home after dropping her other children off at school. Evans chose his victims because they resembled what he called "the perfect family."

When the mother arrived back at her home, Evans followed closely behind and forced his way inside. That's when he assaulted the mother and abducted the young girl from the house, investigators said. Evans put the young girl in the trunk of a car and drove toward Alabama.

"A soulless, sorry excuse for human being," Judge David Norton said to Evans. "Get him out of here."

The young girl’s abduction drew national attention as it ignited a frenzied one-day search by local, state and federal authorities. Additionally, authorities have been searching for Sharon Nannette Hayden, 39, of Spartanburg, who is presumed dead. A federal prosecutor told a judge at Evans' plea hearing last year that the man told FBI agents he stabbed Hayden, his girlfriend, after an argument and watched her collapse in a wooded area after fleeing. Evans was staying with Hayden after his release from state prison in early February.

Evans also faces state charges for kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and weapon possession in connection with the home invasion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.