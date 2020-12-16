Man who fatally struck 11-year-old tourist in downtown Charleston pleads guilty, sentenced

A 33-year-old man who struck and killed an 11-year-old tourist in 2018 while driving under the influence of drugs was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

Judge Markley Dennis suspended the sentence to 16 years with some credit for time served. Jeffrey William Wakefield could possibly see a reduction if he maintains sobriety.

Wakefield had fentanyl in his system when his Nissan Pathfinder hit a car parked on Rutledge Avenue in July 2018, according to Charleston police. His car flew onto the sidewalk at Cannon Park and into Selma Olivia Akguel, who was walking with her parents and two teenage brothers while on a visit from Denmark.

She was pronounced dead hours later at the Medical University Hospital.

Wakefield was arrested after the crash on charges of reckless homicide and felony DUI. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

The West Ashley resident told police he’d been returning home from a night visiting restaurants and that either his flip-flop had gotten stuck on the pedal or the accelerator had malfunctioned, according to an incident report.

He called his father before declining to willingly provide blood samples, police said, and mentioned that something “might be in (his) system.”

“I got high and killed someone tonight,” he told his father in a second phone call, according to police.

Wakefield was rearrested in October 2019 after he tested positive for cocaine, violating the conditions of his bond, which included house arrest monitored by a GPS device that included a drug patch. During Wednesday's teleconference hearing, his attorney, Rodney Davis, disputed that positive test, saying he believes it was a false positive.

"Nothing that I can say or do will change the fact that your daughter is no longer here," Wakefield said during the hearing, reading a letter he wrote to Selma's family.

He said he's worked hard on his recovery from an opioid addiction, which his family said started in his mid-20s after a surgery. As he read the letter, Wakefield struggled to get the words out.

"The shame and guilt that I feel is unimaginable," he said. "Selma will always be the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning and the last thing I think about when I go to sleep."

His parents, Troy and Connie Wakefield, also spoke at the hearing, asking that their son be given a chance to prove himself through treatment. They said they regret not being able to help him more when he first began struggling with addiction.

In a written statement for the court, Selma's father, Cengiz Akguel, wrote, "Selma was a loving, beautiful, talented girl. She had a tender soul and wanted only good for her fellow men and for animals. She loved to play the violin and piano and we enjoyed it. She had a social nature, had many friends and was popular with them. Selma was also sporty and enjoyed jumping on the trampoline.

"We miss our daughter. Our heart and soul is full of suffering and pain. We cry for our Selma every day, several times. We miss her in all situations of everyday life. When we eat, go for a walk, travel. And we miss her playing piano and violin. The joy of life is subdued. Birthdays, holidays, Christmas are no longer the same. They are connected with pain and longing."

Her uncle, Philipp Plog, spoke to the court during the hearing, saying that Selma's parents visit her grave in southern Denmark every day.

"Their life is not as it was before. They think of Selma every day and it makes them sad every single day. The pain is not becoming less, it is always there," Plog told the court. "Can you imagine what it means to go to another country and come back without one of your children?"

Before the sentencing, Dennis said he hoped Selma's family could forgive Wakefield for their own sakes. "You need to forgive you, too," Dennis told Wakefield, saying he should use the rest of his life to honor Selma.