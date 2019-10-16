A driver accused of fatally striking an 11-year-old girl in downtown Charleston was rearrested last week after he tested positive for cocaine.

Jeffery William Wakefield, 32, was taken into custody Oct. 8 for violating the terms of his bond, which included house arrest monitored by a GPS device that included a drug patch. Court records show he failed a drug test in April, the month after he was released on bail.

The bond company, which had been responsible for ensuring he appeared at his court date if he followed his bond requirements, returned him to police custody after he violated the agreement.

Charleston police said Wakefield had fentanyl in his system when his Nissan Pathfinder hit a car parked on Rutledge Avenue in 2018. His car then flew onto the sidewalk at Cannon Park and into Selma Olivia Akguel, who was walking with her family on a visit from Denmark.

Wakefield was arrested after the crash on charges of reckless homicide and felony DUI.

The West Ashley resident told police he'd been returning home from a night visiting restaurants and that either his flip-flop had gotten stuck on the pedal or the accelerator had malfunctioned, according to an incident report.

He called his father before declining to willingly provide blood samples, police said, and mentioned that something "might be in (his) system."

"I got high and killed someone tonight," he told his father in a second phone call, according to police.