COLUMBIA — A man who drove his car into a group of mourners at a South Carolina cemetery, hurting at least 11 of them, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman called James Kester a terrorist for attacking the people at the July 2017 graveside service because he had held a grudge against the Department of Mental Health for years over the treatment of his late daughter.

A jury on Wednesday found Kester, 66, guilty of eight counts of assault and battery, but acquitted him of attempted murder charges, The State newspaper reported.

Kester was sentenced Friday to the maximum of 10 years for each of the assault counts, and Newman took the rare step of ordering him to serve each sentence one after the other.

"You engaged in a reign of terror on that day," the judge said, comparing Kester's actions to terrorist vehicle attacks on pedestrians in England and France.

Kester started clashing with the Department of Mental Health nearly 30 years ago, when he faulted psychiatrists who medicated his 13-year-old daughter Joy for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Court records portrayed his behavior as so paranoid, accusatory and potentially violent that doctors sometimes kept the girl away from him.

His daughter was 38 when she died in 2016 after a fire broke out at Kester's home. Several doors in the house were locked, and she couldn't escape, authorities said.

During his trial last week in the cemetery attack, Kester acted as his own attorney. He vented his lingering anger against the department in his closing argument before offering a brief apology.

Kester drove to the cemetery in his Cadillac Seville after seeing an obituary in the newspaper for Margaret "Peggy" Livingstone that mentioned she worked for the department, prosecutors said.

Kester did not know Livingstone. He asked the mourners at the graveside service if they were there for her funeral, then gunned his engine and drove into them, authorities said.

Officials initially said a dozen people were hurt, including a Mount Pleasant woman.

Before Newman sentenced Kester, the victims testified, describing broken legs, arms and hips as well as panic attacks, memories of screams and sleepless nights.

Kester's actions showed he has a long memory and if he ever got out of prison would be a danger to anyone who testified against him, said Tanya White, who told the judge the attack broke her leg and she lives with constant pain.

"It is not right for me to live in fear if Mr. Kester ever gets out," she said.

Andrew Knapp of The Post and Courier contributed to this report.