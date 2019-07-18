Authorities have identified a James Island man who died nearly two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle on July 4.
Bernard Moore, 60, died Wednesday of injuries suffered in the hit-and-run on Folly Road and Battery Island Drive, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
Authorities have renewed calls for public assistance is the wake of Moore's death — the 10th such fatality in the city of Charleston in 2019, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
Officers were called to the crash around 11:30 p.m. that night where they found Moore, police said.
A silver sedan reportedly fled the scene, police said. Investigators believe the sedan has damage to its front bumper, hood or windshield.
It was last seen heading north on Folly Road and anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.