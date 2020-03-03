Man who barricaded himself into North Charleston apartment slips away from police

North Charleston police are searching for a man who barricaded himself into his North Charleston apartment then managed to flee from the area undetected.
Police arrived at a Delta Street apartment building about 10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving calls about a man armed with a handgun. He was reported to have damaged a residence and the personal property of a tenant, police said.
He fled into his apartment, police said. A standoff with the SWAT team and a negotiator lasted about three hours, until police entered the apartment shortly after 1 p.m. and found it empty. They are still trying to locate him.
The suspect was identified by police as Laquan Lemond Kelly, 29, of North Charleston. Police determined he has outstanding warrants with the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Charges are pending in connection with Tuesday's incident.